People s United Financial Inc. Buys 4,859 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Whirlpool worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $6.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.64. 9,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,352. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.78. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.