OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.67

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.67 and last traded at $55.67, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59.
About OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OSRAM Licht (OSAGF)
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.