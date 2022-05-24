Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000453 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $91.60 million and $15.42 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,275.78 or 0.99991566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002198 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars.

