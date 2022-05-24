OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stake Cut by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 47,520 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.38% of OraSure Technologies worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSUR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of OSUR opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of -0.26. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

About OraSure Technologies (Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.