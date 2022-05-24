Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Reduced by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $70.04. 7,281,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.