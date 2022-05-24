Options Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,596,000 after buying an additional 8,229,034 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZNGA. StockNews.com began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Shares of Zynga stock remained flat at $$8.18 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,117,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Zynga Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.