Options Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.76 on Monday, reaching $125.76. 848,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,331. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.