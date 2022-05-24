Options Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,380,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 66,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 136,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 33,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $43.35. 26,974,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,029,113. The company has a market capitalization of $180.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

