Options Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

GD stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,655. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.42 and its 200-day moving average is $219.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.