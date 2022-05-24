Opacity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38,339.00 (OPCT)

Opacity (OPCT) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. Opacity has a market cap of $4.39 million and $38,339.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

