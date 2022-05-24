One Fin Capital Management LP Takes Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,215,000. MGM Growth Properties makes up approximately 4.3% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. One Fin Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of MGM Growth Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,625,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,538,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,466,000 after purchasing an additional 140,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,128,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80,184 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,103,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,626,000 after purchasing an additional 970,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,952,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,454,000 after purchasing an additional 270,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

MGM Growth Properties stock remained flat at $$41.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.75%.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

