One Fin Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 435,000 Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 435,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,000. Mirion Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. One Fin Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Mirion Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,981,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,070,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,437,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,267,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,282,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MIR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 89,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $11.95.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%.

MIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Mirion Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.