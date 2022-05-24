OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $2.56 on Top Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $358.59 million and approximately $95.35 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00008666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00168477 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.