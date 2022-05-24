Oddz Price Reaches $0.0484 (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Oddz has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $239,145.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,372.92 or 0.42371746 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00505113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00034231 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000280 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,970.55 or 1.47155019 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.