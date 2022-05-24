Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,716.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.02) to GBX 1,650 ($20.76) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($25.04) to GBX 1,800 ($22.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ocado Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of OCDGF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.88.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

