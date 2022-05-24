NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.79.

NVDA stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,902,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,255,660. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $492.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $151.76 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.39.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

