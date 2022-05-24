nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Acquired by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $31,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 179.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

NVT traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $33.71. 938,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,556. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

nVent Electric Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.