Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 163,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,833,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,054.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 79,445 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,545,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.79. 1,141,136 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.09. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.