Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 71,240 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71,240 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $41,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $10.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $419.65. 1,729,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $504.96 and its 200-day moving average is $565.30. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 381.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,758,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.31.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

