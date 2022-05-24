Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 70,915 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 909,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,915 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $148,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $147.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,205,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183,228. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

