Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 443,947 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,388,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,947 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 0.9% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.20% of Johnson Controls International worth $112,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,200,000 after acquiring an additional 746,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,628,000 after acquiring an additional 143,982 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,432,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,825,000 after acquiring an additional 100,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,833,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,176. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.97.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

