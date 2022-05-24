Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 150,033 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,033 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 0.8% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.15% of Ecolab worth $98,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.07.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.40. 1,028,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,973. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.31 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.43.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

