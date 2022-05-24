Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $48.55 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,401 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.16% of Ball worth $48,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,118,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,448,000 after acquiring an additional 97,701 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,794,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,047,000 after acquiring an additional 359,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,155,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,504,000 after acquiring an additional 270,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLL. Truist Financial raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.91 per share, for a total transaction of $533,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.49. 117,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,519. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.25.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

