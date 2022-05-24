Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $37.25 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $37,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,194,000 after acquiring an additional 949,615 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,769,000 after acquiring an additional 824,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3,942.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,363,000 after acquiring an additional 798,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.86. 5,120,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,281,096. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.41 and a 200-day moving average of $179.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

