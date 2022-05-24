Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $32.10 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,613 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.79.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $8.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $398.41. 2,629,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,271. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.70. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.27 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $188.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

