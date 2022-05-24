Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 18,376 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.45. 3,959,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,340,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.32. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

