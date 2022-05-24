NFT (NFT) Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last Week

NFT (NFT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $829.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,190.52 or 0.99955305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001713 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

