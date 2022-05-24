NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7,229.50.

NXGPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($98.15) to GBX 7,280 ($91.61) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Grupo Santander raised NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,038 ($88.56) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NEXT from GBX 8,025 ($100.98) to GBX 6,450 ($81.16) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NEXT stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. NEXT has a 52 week low of $75.80 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.71.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

