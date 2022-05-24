New Millennium Group LLC Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Cloudflare makes up about 0.7% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $6.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. 303,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.08. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,956 shares of company stock valued at $51,485,911. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.02.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

