New Millennium Group LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,188 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Walmart by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 344.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.17. 541,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,958,253. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.49 and its 200 day moving average is $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $341.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

