New Millennium Group LLC Makes New $565,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. NextEra Energy makes up 0.4% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 337,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 935,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,369,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 423,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,832,000 after purchasing an additional 75,733 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.69. 718,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,544,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68. The company has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.89, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

