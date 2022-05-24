New Millennium Group LLC Invests $416,000 in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 110.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLDR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,528 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41.

