New Millennium Group LLC Invests $215,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 819,974 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,078,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,144,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $179,031,000 after acquiring an additional 215,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $11.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.86. The company had a trading volume of 97,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,110. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.20 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.20.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KGI Securities cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.88.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

