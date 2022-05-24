New Millennium Group LLC Acquires New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $7.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,255,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $151.76 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $471.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.79.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.