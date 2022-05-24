New BitShares (NBS) Trading Down 9.8% This Week

New BitShares (NBS) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. New BitShares has a total market cap of $11.45 million and $2.98 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,462.67 or 0.32293574 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.13 or 0.00505528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00034078 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000278 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,345.94 or 1.44515424 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

