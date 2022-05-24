Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nestlé from €50.00 ($53.19) to €51.00 ($54.26) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.99. 1,074,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $115.55 and a twelve month high of $141.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

