Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.80.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nestlé from €50.00 ($53.19) to €51.00 ($54.26) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.
Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.99. 1,074,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $115.55 and a twelve month high of $141.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.97.
Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nestlé (NSRGY)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.