Needham Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.55% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ODC stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.58. 22,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,775. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $172.89 million, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.67%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 142.11%.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

