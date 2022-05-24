Needham Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.55% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.67%.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 142.11%.
Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC)
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.