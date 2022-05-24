Needham Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $3,651,000. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $519,780,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VCSA traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 818,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,954. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vacasa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vacasa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

