Needham Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Thermon Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Thermon Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE:THR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 51,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,545. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $501.92 million, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

