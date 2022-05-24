Needham Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Altair Engineering by 56.0% during the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,180,589 shares of the software’s stock valued at $563,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,564 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,873,734 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100,732 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,642,084 shares of the software’s stock worth $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 19.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 947,817 shares of the software’s stock worth $65,344,000 after acquiring an additional 154,797 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,403 shares of the software’s stock worth $65,675,000 after acquiring an additional 56,026 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $124,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,764.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 396 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $25,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $818,100. 22.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Altair Engineering stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $52.30. 586,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,625. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.16 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

