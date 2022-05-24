Needham Investment Management LLC Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SkyWater Technology worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,175 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 919,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 890,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 283,753 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 867,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 267,214 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $6,968,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

SKYT traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.93. 142,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 78.19% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

SKYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 9,192 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $52,762.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $258,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,203 shares of company stock worth $321,457.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

