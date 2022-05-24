Neblio Reaches Market Cap of $4.30 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $143,397.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018720 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013599 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000848 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,195,031 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,994 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

