National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.97. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 23.40 and a quick ratio of 23.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 195.65%.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after acquiring an additional 145,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $4,131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

