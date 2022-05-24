National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) COO Sells $97,300.00 in Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.31. 478,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,068. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.54.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,355,000 after acquiring an additional 822,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $52,379,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

