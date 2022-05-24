Nash Exchange (NEX) Reaches Market Cap of $72.56 Million

Nash Exchange (NEX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Nash Exchange has a total market capitalization of $72.56 million and approximately $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nash Exchange coin can now be bought for $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nash Exchange has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 266.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,749.22 or 0.84714411 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00517976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00034294 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,627.90 or 1.45911592 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Nash Exchange Profile

Nash Exchange’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash Exchange’s official website is nash.io . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial . Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Buying and Selling Nash Exchange

