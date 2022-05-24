Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Sells 8,200 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,274,000 after purchasing an additional 345,588 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,448,000 after purchasing an additional 217,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 396,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,624,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEAM. Wedbush dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 962,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,655. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.31. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 395.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,520 shares in the company, valued at $42,481,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $981,281.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,373 shares of company stock worth $2,706,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

