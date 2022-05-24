Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 16,500 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 92.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HALO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,169. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.