Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.00. 1,992,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.13. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

