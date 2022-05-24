Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Has $560,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $307,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 75.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,868 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $187.44. 9,581,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,457,657. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.01 and a 200 day moving average of $434.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

