Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 57,758,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,149,000 after purchasing an additional 807,202 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Infosys by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,818,000 after purchasing an additional 693,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Infosys by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Infosys by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.89. 7,448,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,262,113. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.